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La Poderosa

Mejoras para la ciudad de Mecca y North Shore

KESQ
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New
Published 8:22 AM

Ya están por iniciar importantes mejoras para Mecca y North Shore, los planificadores se encuentran en la fase de diseño de calles, banquetas y carriles para ciclistas en la Avenida 70 y Hammond Road, ya que esas comunidades están creciendo, en particular en North Shore con la nueva escuela que acaba de abrir y quieren enfocarse en la seguridad de los estudiantes.

Estiman que las mejoras costarán alrededor de 55 millones de dólares.

Las autoridades informan que la próxima reunión comunitaria está programada para el 20 de abril a las 6 de la tarde en el Centro Comunitario de Mecca.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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