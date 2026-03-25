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La Poderosa

Mantenimiento de carreteras de Indio

KESQ
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Published 7:51 AM

Cuadrillas de construcción están trabajando durante la noche en el Hwy 111 en Indio sellando grietas en el asfalto a lo largo de un tramo desde la calle Madison hasta la calle Jackson.
El trabajo se realiza de 9 p.m. a 5 a.m. hasta mañana.
La Ciudad de Indio informó que el proyecto es de mantenimiento preventivo, destinado a extender la vida útil de la carretera y evitar reparaciones más costosas en el futuro.
Los conductores que pasen por ese tramo pueden experimentar cierres de carriles durante las horas de trabajo.

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Nancy Prado

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