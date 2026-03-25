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La Poderosa

Persecucion en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:06 AM

Un sospechoso de agresión con arma mortal huyó de las autoridades en Palm Springs, lo que provocó una persecución que terminó con su arresto, ayer a las 10:40 de la mañana.
Antes que llegara la policía, el sospechoso ya había huido en un vehículo, que localizaron el en el área de las calles San Rafael e Indian Canyon y lo persiguieron hasta que se bajó del auto e intento correr, pero lo capturaron y le decomisaron una pistola.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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