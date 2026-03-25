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La Poderosa

Tiroteo en Mecca deja un muerto

KESQ
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Published 8:34 AM

Una balacera termino en tragedia ayer a las 8 de la noche en Mecca por la calle Coahuilla y la calle Sexta.

En el tiroteo una persona murió, según el reporte de agentes del Sheriff, que no han confirmado si se han realizado arrestos.

Testigos en la escena dijeron que escucharon más de 30 balazos.

Los investigadores estuvieron en la escena del crimen durante varias horas, con la ayuda de un helicóptero sobrevolando la zona, la cual estuvo cerrada mientras el forense hacia su trabajo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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