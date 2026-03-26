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La Poderosa

Aparatoso accidente de semai deja daños por derrame de diésel

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Published 4:18 AM

Un semai se volcó tras chocar contra una barrera de protección y derramar diésel, lo que provocó el cierre de un carril en la interestatal 10 en dirección oeste en Chiriaco Summit, ubicado a 30 minutos de Coachella.

El accidente fue reportado ayer a las 10:30 de la mañana.

Paramédicos llegaron poco después y reportaron que el conductor no sufrió ninguna herida.

El vehículo se desvió hacia los carriles contrarios por razones desconocidas y luego impactó el divisor central del freeway, lo que provocó que el remolque volcara.

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Nancy Prado

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