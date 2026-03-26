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La Poderosa

Autoridades revelan nuevos detalles de tiroteo mortal en Mecca

KESQ
By
Published 4:40 AM

Las autoridades dieron a conocer más detalles de la balacera del martes pasado por la noche en la que mataron a un joven de 18 años cerca del Complejo Deportivo de Mecca.

Agentes del Sheriff respondieron a un reporte de un tiroteo en la intersección de Coahuilla Street y 6th Street en Mecca.

Cuando los agentes llegaron, encontraron a Angel Rodriguez de Thermal, con varias heridas de bala que le provocaron la muerte, mientras que testigos dijeron que escucharon más de 30 balazos.

Los agentes realizaron una búsqueda del pistolero con la ayuda de un helicóptero, pero no lo encontraron.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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