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La Poderosa

Incendio en Indio deja tres personas sin hogar

KESQ
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Published 4:32 AM

Tres personas se quedaron sin vivienda después que un incendio en una palma se propagara a una estructura residencial la tarde del miércoles en Indio.
El incendio se reportó ayer a las 5:15 de la tarde, cerca de Jefferson Street y Miles Avenue.

Los bomberos confirmaron que el fuego daño el ático y el techo de la vivienda.

La Cruz Roja también fue solicitada para asistir a tres adultos que perdieron su casa.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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