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La Poderosa

Transportan en helicóptero a niño despues de un choque de auto que dejo a cinco personas heridas

Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.
By
Published 4:47 AM

Seis personas resultaron heridas en un accidente automovilístico que ocurrió ayer a las 7:30 de la noche en la intersección de la avenida 48 y Dillon Road, cerca de Grapefruit Boulevard, en Indio.
Cinco de personas sufrieron heridas leves y fueron trasladadas al hospital en ambulancia, y un niño de 11 años resulto herido de gravedad y se lo llevaron en helicóptero.

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Nancy Prado

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