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La Poderosa

Accidente en el Hwy 86 deja un adulto y un bebe hospitalizados

KESQ
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New
Published 8:10 AM

Un hombre y un bebé resultaron heridos tras la volcadura de un auto en el Highway 86 en Coachella, ayer a las 5:25 de la tarde al sur de la Avenida 50.

En un vehículo que termino incendiándose había un adulto y dos bebés.

Las autoridades confirmaron que el chofer sufrió heridas leves y uno de los bebés también fue hospitalizado, mientras que al el segundo bebé se lo llevo a su casa su mama.

Un helicóptero fue visto aterrizando cerca del lugar del accidente.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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