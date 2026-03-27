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La Poderosa

Exigen justicia para Liam Cantu

Cantu Family
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Published 7:50 AM

La familia de Liam Cantu, un joven de 14 años que murió después de ser atropellado por el carro de un conductor ebrio el año pasado, continúa exigiendo justicia tras una audiencia celebrada ayer en la corte de Indio.

Jose Villegas, el conductor de 47 años acusado de la muerte del adolescente tenía que compadecer ante el tribunal pero la audiencia fue pospuesta, por lo que la familia dijo que es uno de muchos retrasos en el caso y renueva su llamado a medidas más estrictas contra los conductores bajo los efectos del alcohol en California.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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