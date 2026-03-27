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La Poderosa

Fue declarada culpable Carla Flores que mato a balazos a otra mujer

Carla Flores
Indio Police Department
Carla Flores
By
Published 8:22 AM

Una mujer de 35 años que mato a balazos a otra mujer en un motel de Indio fue declarada culpable de homicidio.
Se trata de Carla Flores quien mato a Ashley Brito, de 27 años en el 2021.
El juez programó la audiencia de sentencia para el 15 de mayo y se espera que reciba más de 15 años de prisión.
La acusada permanece detenida sin derecho a fianza.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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