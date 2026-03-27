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La Poderosa

Fuego consume semai y quema vegetacion en Whitewater

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Published 7:18 AM

Ayer se registró tráfico lento en el freeway 10 debido al humo de un semai que se incendió en Whitewater.

El siniestro en el que no se reportaron heridos inicio a las 3 de la tarde cerca de la salida del área de descanso.

Las autoridades informaron que un tractocamión fue destruido y el fuego se extendió a una pequeña área de vegetación, por lo que los bomberos del Palm Springs apoyaron para extinguir completamente el incendio y permanecieron en el área hasta las 7 pm, por fortuna no se reportaron heridos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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