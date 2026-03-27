Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Juez dicta fecha de audiencia para Rebecca Haro

SBCSD
By
New
Published 7:10 AM

Ya se fijó una fecha clave para Rebecca Haro, la madre acusada en relación con la muerte de su hijo, Emmanuel Haro y ayer el juez programó la audiencia para el 29 de mayo.

Los fiscales han declarado que el pequeño falleció debido a los abusos de sus padres.

El caso se remonta al 14 de agosto de 2025, cuando los padres reportaron que lo habían secuestrado.

Ambos fueron posteriormente acusados en relación con su muerte.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.