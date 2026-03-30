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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de tiroteo en Mecca

MGN
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Published 8:19 AM

Dos residentes del Valle de Coachella fueron arrestados como sospechosos de protagonizar un tiroteo en el que mataron a una joven de 17 años en Mecca en 2025.

Christopher Placencia Balderrama, de 19 años, de Thermal, y un joven de 17 años de Mecca fueron capturados y están presos en la cárcel de Indio.
El tiroteo ocurrió la madrugada del 25 de marzo de 2025, en la Avenida 66.
La adolescente fue declarada muerta en el lugar.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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