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La Poderosa

Aprueban casi 3 millones de dolares para construccion de cantro de estudios de salud

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Published 7:59 AM

El Distrito de Salud del Desierto aprobó casi 3 millones de dólares para crear el primer centro de estudios de salud en el Valle de Coachella, una medida destinada a enfrentar la prolongada escasez de médicos en la región.

Se trata de un centro de salud calificado a nivel federal que contara con clínicas en Coachella y en Mecca para apoyar el acceso a la atención medica y de salud.

Los fondos apoyarán la construcción de un centro para la preparación de personas interesadas en estudiar medicina familiar.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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