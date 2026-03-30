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La Poderosa

Enfermeros votan a favor de aprobar contrato para mejorar la seguridad de los pacientes

Cropped Calleamanecer / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0
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Published 6:43 AM

Enfermeros del Hospital de Palm Springs, votaron a favor de aprobar un contrato de tres años diseñado para mejorar la seguridad de los pacientes y la retención de personal.

Con un 93% de aprobación ratificaron un acuerdo que cubrirá hasta el 1 de julio de 2028.
El contrato mejorará la dotación segura de personal, lo que incluye no recortes a los beneficios de salud y aumentos salariales del 11% al 18% durante la vigencia del contrato.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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