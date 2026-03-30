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La Poderosa

Incendio en Desert Hot Springs deja familia sin hogar

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Published 8:08 AM

Un voraz incendio dejo sin hogar a una familia en Desert Hot Springs, donde el sábado pasado a las 6:10 de la mañana inicio el fuego en la cochera de la vivienda ubicada cerca de la calle Indian Canyon a donde llegaron los bomberos y en 30 minutos sofocaron la lumbre.

La Cruz Roja Americana fue llamada para ayudar a la familia afectada, por fortuna no se reportaron heridos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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