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La Poderosa

Sujeto sacusado de agredir sexualmente a niña autista tiene audiencia el 15 de Mayo

Enrique Bautista Vasquez
CCPD
Enrique Bautista Vasquez
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New
Published 7:36 AM

Una vez más estuvo en la corte de Indio un inmigrante indocumentado acusado de agredir sexualmente a una niña autista de 14 años, a quien se llevó a su apartamento en Cathedral City el 31 de diciembre del 2025.

Se trata de Enrique Bautista Vasquez, de 20 años, quien fue arrestado en enero pasado tras una investigación de la Policía de Cathedral City.
El juez programó una audiencia más para el 15 de mayo, mientras tanto el sujeto permanece en la cárcel de Indio con una fianza de 1 millón de dólares.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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