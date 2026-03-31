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La Poderosa

Comenzaron los trabajos de demolición del puente en Palm Springs

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Published 7:46 AM

Una fase importante del proyecto del puente Palm Canyon ya está en marcha en Palm Springs.
Las cuadrillas de construcción comenzaron a demoler el tramo este del puente, marcando un paso significativo en el proyecto de infraestructura.
Funcionarios de la ciudad advierten a los residentes y conductores que deben esperar más ruido en el área, así como maquinaria pesada entrando y saliendo de la zona de construcción.
Se espera que los trabajos de demolición continúen durante las próximas cuatro semanas de 7 am a 3 pm.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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