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La Poderosa

Detienen a soldado despues de descubrir en su equipaje un proyectil explosivo en el Aeropuerto de Palm Springs

KESQ
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New
Published 8:50 AM

Un soldado de 30 años fue detenido después que agentes de seguridad descubrieran dentro de su equipaje un proyectil explosivo en el Aeropuerto de Palm Springs ayer por la tarde.
El hallazgo provocó una respuesta coordinada que involucró a la Policía, equipo anti-Explosivos y autoridades militares.
El proyectil fue retirado de manera segura del aeropuerto y trasladado a un área desértica cerca de la calle Gene Autry, al sur de la Interestatal 10, donde fue destruido.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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