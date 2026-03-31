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La Poderosa

Mujer enfrenta cargos por atropellar fatalmente a oficial de policia

KESQ
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Published 7:40 AM

Una comparecencia judicial para una ex empleada del Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs en relación con un accidente mortal cambio de fecha y se realizará el 29 de junio.
Juliana Granados enfrenta cargos por un accidente ocurrido el Día de Acción de Gracias del 2024, cuando atropelló fatalmente al oficial Nicholas Griego.
Los investigadores dicen que ambos habían estado en un restaurante antes del incidente, y que ella estaba siguiendo al oficial, de regreso a su casa en el momento del accidente.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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