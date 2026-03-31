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La Poderosa

Preocupación entre los dueños de negocios por posible construccion de estación de bomberos

Original design plans presented in Oct. 2021
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Original design plans presented in Oct. 2021
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Published 6:43 AM

El plan para reconstruir una estación de bomberos en Palm Springs está generando preocupación entre los dueños de negocios cercanos, por lo que ayer se realizó la segunda jornada abierta al público para que conocieran por qué consideran necesaria una nueva estación de bomberos.
Sin embargo, el sitio propuesto para el proyecto es un estacionamiento cercano y los dueños de negocios dicen que ese lugar es esencial y temen que perderlo pueda alejar a los clientes, especialmente durante el calor extremo del verano, cuando caminar distancias más largas es más difícil.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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