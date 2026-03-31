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La Poderosa

Una persona quedó atrapada dentro de su vehículo tras accidente en Banning

Edward Nerey, KESQ
By
today at 8:38 AM
Published 8:30 AM

Una persona quedo atrapada en su auto después de salirse del freeway 10 cerca de Banning.

El accidente ocurrió ayer a las 7:20 de anoche en los carriles con dirección oeste.

Los bomberos reportaron que el carro estrello contra un árbol y una persona quedó atrapada dentro del vehículo y  después de ser rescatada los paramédicos la transportaron al hospital donde sigue recuperándose de las heridas que sufrió.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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