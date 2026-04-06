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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de balacera en Mecca

RSO / KESQ
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New
Published 8:17 AM

Ya están en la cárcel un hombre y dos adolescentes sospechosos de participar en un tiroteo mortal hace unos días en Mecca.
Daniel Ernesto Molina, de 20 años, y dos adolescentes varones, uno de 17 y otro de 16 años, todos residentes de Mecca, fueron arrestados por agentes del Sheriff.
La balacera ocurrió el 24 de marzo en el área de la calle Coahuilla y calle Sexta, donde mataron a Ángel Rodríguez de 18 años.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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