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La Poderosa

Aparatoso accidente automovilístico en Palm Desert

KESQ
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Published 6:57 AM

Un aparatoso accidente automovilístico ocurrió el viernes pasado a las 2 de la madrugada en el área del Hwy 111 y la avenida Monterey en Palm Desert.

Al llegar la policía localizaron el auto que se estrelló contra el El Paseo Design Center.

Los cuatro ocupantes del vehículo fueron trasladados al hospital con heridas graves.
Las autoridades dicen que no se realizaron arrestos y que la causa del choque sigue bajo investigación.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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