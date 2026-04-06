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La Poderosa

Identifican a víctima de homicidio en Palm Desert

KESQ
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Published 6:34 AM

Investigadores lograron identificar a una víctima de homicidio de un caso sin resolver desde hace años.
La víctima fue identificada como Victoria Jean Hargrove, quien tenía 29 años en el momento de su desaparición.
En febrero de 1980, automovilistas descubrieron el cadáver de una mujer en una barranca del Hwy 74, cerca de Palm Desert.
Sin embargo, en el 2024, los investigadores recolectaron muestras de ADN de los restos de la víctima y ahora las indagatorias se enfocaran en buscar a la persona que le quito la vida.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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