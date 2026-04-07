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La Poderosa

Cambio en fecha de juicio contra William Rodríguez

KESQ
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Published 7:24 AM

Una vez más cambiaron la fecha del juicio que enfrenta William Rodríguez, quien tiene cargos de asesinato por manejar borracho y con su auto atropellar y matar a una mujer en Catedral City, pero la audiencia se pospuso después que la defensa indicara que aún no se han entregado pruebas clave para evaluar adecuadamente el caso y preparar los próximos pasos.

Este es el segundo retraso relacionado con evidencia faltante y el tribunal programo una nueva audiencia para el 14 de abril.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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