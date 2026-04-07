Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Choque de sheriff en motocicleta y cuatro autos en Indian Wells

Angela Chen KESQ
By
Published 7:51 AM

Un agente del sheriff en motocicleta se involucró en un choque de cuatro vehículos.

El accidente se reportó ayer alrededor de las 12:45 del mediodía en el área del Hwy 111 y la calle Cook en Indian Wells.

Según la Patrulla de Caminos de California, un vehículo estaba deteniendo por el tráfico cuando la motocicleta del agente chocó por detrás y sufrió varias heridas, por lo que de inmediato fue trasladado al hospital, el área estuvo cerrada por una hora mientras los paramédicos y la grúa hacían su trabajo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.