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La Poderosa

Hospital de Indio se prepara para la temporada de festivales

Coachella
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Published 7:39 AM

El hospital de Indio se está preparando para la llegada de pacientes durante la temporada de festivales.
El hospital JFK Memorial es el más cercano a los terrenos del Empire Polo Grounds.
Funcionarios dicen que desempeña un papel crítico para garantizar la salud tanto de los asistentes al festival como de los residentes de nuestra región.
Añaden que los médicos locales se están preparando para brindar atención que va desde deshidratación hasta problemas de salud más graves, como sobredosis de drogas y envenenamientos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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