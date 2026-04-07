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La Poderosa

Incendio en Sky Valley destruye traila

By
New
Published 8:21 AM

Los bomberos combatieron un incendio en Sky Valley ayer poco antes de la 1 de la madrugada cuando el fuego destruyo una traila tipo vivienda ubicada en el arrea de la Dillon Road cerca de la avenida 20.

Los bomberos encontraron la casa móvil triple con un garaje adjunto completamente en llamas, lo que amenazaba a viviendas cercanas, por lo que solicitaron apoyo adicional.

Los equipos trabajaron durante horas para sofocar el fuego, por fortuna nadie resulto herido.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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