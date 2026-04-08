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La Poderosa

Concilio de Palm Springs discute reforma de como seleccionar nuevo alcalde

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Published 7:31 AM

El concilio de Palm Springs discutirá una posible reforma sobre cómo se selecciona al alcalde, con opciones que van desde mantener el sistema actual hasta incluir la elección directa del alcalde en la boleta de noviembre de este año.

Actualmente, Palm Springs utiliza un sistema rotativo, donde los miembros del concejo sirven como alcalde por un año, como se hace en Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Indio y Rancho Mirage.

Solo tres ciudades eligen a su alcalde directamente: Desert Hot Springs con mandatos de cuatro años, y La Quinta y Coachella con mandatos de dos años.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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