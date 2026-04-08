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La Poderosa

Nuevos proyectos para Aeropuerto de Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 8:57 AM

Funcionarios del Aeropuerto de Palm Springs realizaron una reunión comunitaria para informar a los residentes sobre próximos proyectos y planes a largo plazo con una inversión de más de 100 millones de dólares.

El enfoque durante los próximos cinco años es modernizar las instalaciones existentes e instalar cargadores para vehículos eléctricos, nuevos asientos en la sala de espera un nuevo sistema de manejo de equipaje y una nueva zona de alquiler de autos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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