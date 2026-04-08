Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Preocupacion por el muro contra el viento en Palm Springs

By
Published 7:40 AM

Las preocupaciones continúan aumentando sobre la efectividad del muro contra el viento que están cerca de terminar de construir en el área de la calle Gene Autry en Palm Springs.

Hay muchas quejas junto con videos que muestran que la arena sigue acumulándose a pesar de que el muro fue diseñado para proteger y muchos dicen que el proyecto no está funcionando como se esperaba.

El muro contra el viento, que costó casi 2 millones de dólares, fue construido para minimizar las peligrosas condiciones de arena que históricamente han afectado a los conductores en la Gene Autry.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.