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La Poderosa

Se presenta demanda para detener construcción de casas en Palm Desert

By
New
Published 7:18 AM

Una organización sin fines de lucro presento una demanda contra Palm Desert, para detener la construcción de 546 viviendas cerca del campo de golf Palm Desert Greens, en el área de la calle Frank Sinatra y la avenida Portola, donde hace más de una década era el Santa Rosa Country Club.

Los líderes de la ciudad aprobaron el proyecto el año pasado, pero la demanda ahora busca detener la construcción hasta que se realice una revisión ambiental más completa para saber cuáles serán los impactos en la vida silvestre y la calidad del aire.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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