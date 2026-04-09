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La Poderosa

Accidente en la ciudad de Palm Desert

Pixabay
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Published 8:13 AM

Un accidente que involucró una motocicleta y un automóvil ocurrió ayer a las 10:40 de la mañana, cerca de la intersección de la avenida Monterey y la calle Fred Waring en Palm Desert.
Los servicios de emergencia fueron llamados al lugar alrededor y de inmediato trasportaron
al motociclista al hospital.
El conductor del automóvil permaneció en el lugar y fue interrogado por los investigadores, el área fue cerrada mientras la grúa y los paramédicos hacían su trabajo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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