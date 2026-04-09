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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de vacante de alcaldía de Coachella

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Published 7:07 AM

El concilio de Coachella discutió sus opciones sobre cómo cubrir la vacante en la alcaldía, mostrando opiniones divididas entre los cuatro miembros.
La concejal Stephanie Virgen sugirió que el alcalde interino Frank Figueroa, ocupe el cargo durante los seis meses restantes del mandato.
Las concejales Yadira Pérez y Denise Delgado reafirmaron la necesidad de elegir a una nueva persona para el cargo.
El concejo municipal volverá a  hablar del tema en su próxima reunión, programada para el 22 de abril.                       

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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