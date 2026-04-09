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La Poderosa

¿Quieres adoptar una mascota? Aquí te decimos donde y cuando

MGN
By
New
Published 7:00 AM

El Departamento de Servicios para Animales del Condado de Riverside está ofreciendo perros y gatos en adopción desde hoy hasta el 19 de abril.

También los servicios de vacunación, esterilización y castración serán gratuitos en el refugio de Thousand Palms, ubicado cerca de Varner Road y la calle Bob Hope.

Hay casi 1,100 perros y gatos principalmente perros alojados en los refugios del condado, con prácticamente ningún espacio disponible, ya que la capacidad está al límite.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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