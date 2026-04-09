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La Poderosa

Tiroteo mortal en Cathedral City

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Published 8:16 AM

Un joven de 19 años y dos de 14 años fueron arrestados en relación con un tiroteo mortal ocurrido a principios de este año en Cathedral City.

Los tres sospechosos fueron capturados ayer a las 6:30 de la tarde en un operativo que se realizó en el área de la calle Dinah Shore.

El arresto se deriva del asesinato de Cristian Zaragoza, de 36 años, ocurrido la mañana del 17 de febrero, cuando fue confrontado por los sospechosos que desde una camioneta lo balacearon para después huir por la calle San Luis Rey.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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