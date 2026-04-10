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La Poderosa

Arrestan a sospechoso de tiroteo mortal en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 9:16 AM

La policía arrestó a un sujeto de 28 años sospechoso de protagonizar un tiroteo mortal ocurrido en Desert Hot Springs en el 2022.
Se trata de Camilo Castillo, quien se sospecha mato de varios balazos a Jayson Green, de 41 años, el 18 de julio del 2022, cerca de la avenida Buena Vista y la calle West Drive, donde la policía encontró a la víctima que de inmediato fue transportada al hospital y días después murió, pero y el caso permaneció sin resolver hasta ayer que capturaron al pistolero.

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Nancy Prado

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