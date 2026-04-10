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La Poderosa

Excursionista resulta herido en montañas de Anza

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Published 7:24 AM

Un excursionista resultó herido mientras recorría un sendero ubicado en las montañas ubicadas al sur de Anza, cerca de donde se une el Hwy 74 y la ruta 371 a pocas millas de Palm Desert.

El aventurero fue rescatado por personal del sheriff tras una búsqueda terrestre y con helicóptero. La llamada de la persona se recibió ayer a las 11:35 de la mañana y en menos de una hora encontraron una excursionista que luego fue trasladado al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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