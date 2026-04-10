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La Poderosa

Fondos de 20 millones de dolares para personas sin hogar

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Published 9:21 AM

Más de 20 millones de dólares en fondos estatales para programas de apoyo a personas sin hogar serán asignados al condado de Riverside.

Se espera otra ronda de financiamiento de un programa estatal para el siguiente año fiscal.
Estos fondos se otorgan tras confirmarse una disminución del 9% en la falta de vivienda en nuestro condado.

Con este dinero apoyaran a indigentes y vagabundos que radican en el valle de Coachella y otras ciudades del condado.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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