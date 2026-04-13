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La Poderosa

Continuan con construccion de puente en la calle Palm Canyon

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Published 7:43 AM

Esta semana Palm Springs planea continuar la construcción en el puente de la calle Palm Canyon, lo que traerá algunos cierres de carriles, principalmente el miércoles para apoyar operaciones con grúas.
El horario de trabajo extendido será de 7 am a 6 pm, aunque puede cambiar dependiendo del clima.
Las autoridades de la ciudad piden a los residentes y automovilistas que planifiquen con anticipación y utilicen rutas alternas, como Sunny Dunes Road y Belardo Road, Añaden.

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Nancy Prado

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