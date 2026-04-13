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La Poderosa

Desafios en el primer fin de semana del Coachella Fest

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Published 7:36 AM

El primer fin de semana del Coachella Fest trajo grandes multitudes y condiciones climáticas desafiantes, pero la Policía de Indio dice que una planificación sólida y la coordinación ayudaron a mantener el evento funcionando de manera segura y mencionaron que el viento influyó en ajustes en los horarios de algunas presentaciones y un incidente en el que una lampara gigante se desprendió e hirió a una persona.

La Policía de Indio dijo que utilizó tecnología de drones para monitorear a la multitud desde el aire, brindando a los oficiales información en tiempo real.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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