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La Poderosa

Excurcionista herido en campo de Terra Lago

KESQ
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Published 8:21 AM

Un excursionista resulto herido cuando aventuraba cerca de Indio Hills, en un sendero al norte del campo de golf Terra Lago. El incidente ocurrió el sábado pasado a las 9 de la mañana del sábado pasado, cuando los bomberos respondieron a reportes de un excursionista con una herida en la parte inferior del cuerpo.
Los equipos de rescate lograron encontrarlo y de inmediato lo llevaron hasta donde lo esperaba una ambulancia que lo transporto al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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