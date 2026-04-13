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La Poderosa

Siguen investigaciones de hombre encontrado muerto cerca de Palm Desert

MGN
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Published 8:38 AM

Las autoridades continúan investigando la muerte de un hombre de 43 años que recorría un sendero para incursionar cerca de Anza, donde se une el Hwy 74 y la ruta 371, a pocas millas de Palm Desert.
Los equipos de rescate intentaron llegar al lugar donde estaba el aventurero quien sufría una emergencia médica, pero no pudieron, por lo que solicitaron apoyo de un helicóptero con el que lograron contactar al hombre y le brindaron atención médica, pero minutos después murió en el lugar.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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