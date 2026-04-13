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La Poderosa

Tiroteo en Indio en el área de la calle Van Buren

MGN ONLINE
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Published 8:34 AM

Un tiroteo en la mañana del viernes pasado en Indio dejó a una persona herida.
Según el reporte, las autoridades recibieron una llamada por un asalto con arma mortal alrededor de las 7:30 am en el área de la calle Van Buren.
Al llegar al lugar los agentes encontraron a un hombre con una herida de bala y de inmediato lo trasladaron al hospital.
Los agentes ordenaron el cierre de una escuela mientras investigaban.
Los estudiantes recibieron el desayuno en sus salones y 30 minutos después todo volvió a la normalidad.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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