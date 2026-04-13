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La Poderosa

Un automovil cayo a la barranca en Vista Point

Bureau of Land Management
By
Published 8:00 AM

Un conductor se encuentra en condición crítica tras un accidente que ocurrió en el Hwy 74, cerca del mirador Vista Point en Palm Desert el viernes pasado alrededor de las 7 de la tarde, cuando agentes del sheriff respondieron a un reporte de un accidente automovilístico.
Al llegar, encontraron un vehículo que se había salido de la carretera y callo a la barranca.
Posteriormente se determinó que el conductor estaba atravesando una crisis de salud mental.
Debido a la ubicación se requirió la ayuda de un helicóptero para trasportar al herido al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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