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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de acusado de asesinar a joven de 17 años

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Published 7:40 AM

Abraham Feinbloom, el hombre de 51 años de Salton City acusado de asesinar en diciembre pasado a la joven de 17 años Neya Tovar, compareció ayer en la corte y el juez fijó su siguiente audiencia para el 28 de abril.
La de ayer tenía como objetivo determinar si los fiscales pueden presentar pruebas suficientes para que enfrente un juicio.
La madre de Neya vio al sospechoso de del crimen por primera vez en persona y salió llorando después que terminó la audiencia.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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