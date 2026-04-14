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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de sujeto que disparó contra el automóvil mientras circulaba por Indio

Vicente Manuel Reyes
Indio Police Department
Vicente Manuel Reyes
By
Published 8:07 AM

Se están llevando a cabo mociones previas al juicio contra un sujeto acusado de dispararle a una niña de 14 años y de poner en peligro a otros cuatro pequeños que viajaban en un automóvil con sus padres.

Se trata de Vicente Manuel Reyes, de 30 años, quien el 20 de mayo del 2018, disparó contra el automóvil mientras circulaba por la calle Monroe.

La menor que resultó herida fue trasladada al hospital donde en pocos días se recuperó.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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