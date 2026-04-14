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La Poderosa

Aqui te decimos el impacto economico que destaca por la temporada de festivales

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Published 8:14 AM

La ciudad de Indio ha publicado nuevas cifras económicas que destacan el enorme impacto del Coachella Fest y el Stagecoach Fest.
Ambos festivales generan una actividad económica combinada de 700 millones de dólares, de ese dinero Indio se beneficia con 100 millones. Los festivales atraen a 250,000 personas, también crean oportunidades para negocios locales dentro de los terrenos del Polo Club.
Los empleos temporales vinculados a estos eventos representan más de 10,000 puestos de trabajo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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